Overview

Dr. Molly Szerlip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Szerlip works at HEART GROUP in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX, McKinney, TX and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.