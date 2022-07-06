Dr. Molly Walsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Walsh, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Er Plastics LLC5010 E Shea Blvd Ste 175, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 657-2000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Walsh for 4 years. Extremely personable and helpful with any questions/concerns you may have for breast reconstruction.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275504920
Education & Certifications
- Krankenhaus Der Barmherzigen Bruder-Plastic Surgery
- Maricopa Integrated Health System-General Surgery
- Mesa General Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Ithaca College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
