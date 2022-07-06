See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (29)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Molly Walsh, DO

Dr. Molly Walsh, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Walsh works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Er Plastics LLC
    5010 E Shea Blvd Ste 175, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 657-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Have been going to Dr. Walsh for 4 years. Extremely personable and helpful with any questions/concerns you may have for breast reconstruction.
    C. Leonard — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Molly Walsh, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275504920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Krankenhaus Der Barmherzigen Bruder-Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Maricopa Integrated Health System-General Surgery
    Internship
    • Mesa General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Ithaca College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Molly Walsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

