Dr. Molly Wanner, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (14)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Molly Wanner, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Wanner works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital - Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center
    50 Staniford St Ste 250, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Dr. Wanner is excellent! She takes her time and is very thorough. I appreciate her very much.
    Lisa — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Molly Wanner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073571725
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wanner works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Wanner’s profile.

    Dr. Wanner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

