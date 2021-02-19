Dr. Wanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Wanner, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Wanner, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Wanner works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital - Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center50 Staniford St Ste 250, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wanner is excellent! She takes her time and is very thorough. I appreciate her very much.
About Dr. Molly Wanner, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073571725
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wanner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wanner works at
Dr. Wanner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.