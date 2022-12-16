Dr. Molly Warthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Warthan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Molly Warthan, MD is a Dermatologist in Nacogdoches, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Med Branch
Dr. Warthan works at
Locations
Warthan Dermatology Center4730 NE STALLINGS DR, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 564-6107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Warthan Dermatology Mohs Surgery Center5751 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 923-8220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Megan every 3 months and I’ve had several spots frozen, 2 simple procedures to remove an annoying skin tag and a spot of skin cancer. I’ve always received great care by a very courteous, professional and prompt care.
About Dr. Molly Warthan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Med Branch
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Southern Methodist University
