Overview of Dr. Molly Wimbiscus, MD

Dr. Molly Wimbiscus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Wimbiscus works at Neighborhood Family Prac Med Ct in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.