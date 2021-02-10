Dr. Rahnema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molouk Rahnema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Molouk Rahnema, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Buildings Next To Summerlin Hospital653 N Town Center Dr Ste 504, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 701-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahnema is a first-class and knowledgeable physician. Her professional skills keep me healthy. I am happy and gratified to be under her care. The office staff also is brilliant. People who say otherwise in these reviews clearly ought to be consuling psychiatrists.
About Dr. Molouk Rahnema, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahnema accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahnema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahnema has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahnema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahnema. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahnema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahnema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahnema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.