Overview

Dr. Momin Gabir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Gabir works at Sura Sharqe Endocrinology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.