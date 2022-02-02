Dr. Alattar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Alattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Alattar, MD
Dr. Mona Alattar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Alattar's Office Locations
Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-9525
Oncology Consultants P. A.16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-5511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 578-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alattar was very patient and thorough in her explanation. I did not feel rushed at all.
About Dr. Mona Alattar, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558624239
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alattar works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alattar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alattar.
