Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Amin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Amin, DO
Dr. Mona Amin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Dr. Amin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Arthritis Rheumatology Associates PC5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates9520 W Palm Ln Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 172, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400
-
4
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 505, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 443-8400
-
5
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 375, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 443-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
When I first scheduled an appointment with Dr Amin, I didn't realize how highly-regarded she is by the staff at AARA. I've heard numerous times about her being among "the best" and highly in demand. To the shock of the scheduler, I was able to get an appointment the following week only due to a cancellation. Despite her full schedule, she is always very prompt and thorough. Usually no time for small talk, which is fine with me, I imagine efficiency is the key to her full schedule. When submitting a question through the portal, I get a quick response from her or her PA or nurse.
About Dr. Mona Amin, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1740476217
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr; Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Cabrini Med Ctr; Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.