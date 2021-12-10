Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD
Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Ayoub's Office Locations
Sayed R Aly MD PA451 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-3769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There is no greater doctor in the world. I have been with Dr.Ayoub for the past 4 yrs under 3 different children. I drive 30 miles one way to see her. That’s how amazing she is. She is diligent, listens to every little detail and concern. She follows through. She is extremely dedicated. Thank you for everything DR.
About Dr. Mona Ayoub, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1114199551
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.