Overview of Dr. Mona Bazargan, MD

Dr. Mona Bazargan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.



Dr. Bazargan works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.