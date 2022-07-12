Dr. Mona Bhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Bhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Bhan, MD
Dr. Mona Bhan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Bhan works at
Dr. Bhan's Office Locations
Clincare Metrowest61 Lincoln St Ste 305, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 371-3173
Metrowest Medical Center115 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind ,caring ,takes plenty of time with you , does all her own work she is very very knowledgeable and most pleasant . I would highly recommend her to everyone .
About Dr. Mona Bhan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
