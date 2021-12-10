Dr. Mona Chhabra, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Chhabra, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Mona Chhabra, MB BS
Dr. Mona Chhabra, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from Nagpur University / Medical College.
Dr. Chhabra works at
Dr. Chhabra's Office Locations
Totem Lake13030 121st Way NE Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 814-5170
Redmond Ridge22635 NE Marketplace Dr Ste 120, Redmond, WA 98053 Directions (425) 898-7408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mona Chhabra, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi
- 1124392337
Education & Certifications
- St Peters Hospital
- Nagpur University / Medical College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Chhabra works at
