Dr. Mona Doshi, MD
Dr. Mona Doshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hillsborough, NJ.
Dr. Doshi's Office Locations
Dr. Mona M Doshi MD350 TRIANGLE RD, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 722-2992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We can trust Dr mona during tough situations like covid....my family with 4 year old recover from covid with her treatment...office is little messy,waiting time is more because of high load of patients. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Mona Doshi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati
- 1598064537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Doshi speaks Gujarati.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.