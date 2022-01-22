Dr. Mona Elhaj Iversen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhaj Iversen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Elhaj Iversen, MD
Overview of Dr. Mona Elhaj Iversen, MD
Dr. Mona Elhaj Iversen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Elhaj Iversen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elhaj Iversen's Office Locations
-
1
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elhaj Iversen?
Dr. Iverson is a one of a kind doctor. She truly listens and considers all the facts. Without a doubt, she will get to the bottom of any possible rheumatology related health issue.
About Dr. Mona Elhaj Iversen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720249055
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Wellesley
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elhaj Iversen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elhaj Iversen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhaj Iversen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elhaj Iversen works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhaj Iversen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhaj Iversen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhaj Iversen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhaj Iversen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.