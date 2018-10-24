Overview of Dr. Mona Fakih, DO

Dr. Mona Fakih, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Fakih works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.