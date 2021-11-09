See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Mona Foad, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (43)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mona Foad, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Foad works at Foad Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Dermatology Center LLC
    7730 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Mona Foad, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316011661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Foad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foad works at Foad Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Foad’s profile.

    Dr. Foad has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Foad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

