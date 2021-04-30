Dr. Mona Gohara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Gohara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Gohara, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Gohara works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermcare25 Tamarack Ave, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 797-8990
-
2
Dermatology Physicians of Ct1952 Whitney Ave Ste 2, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 288-1142
-
3
Claudia R. Libertin MD LLC6 Business Park Dr Ste 204, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 208-4082
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I liked her very much and will keep her as my dermatologist. I know 3 people that referred her to me.
About Dr. Mona Gohara, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1679523450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Gohara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gohara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gohara works at
Dr. Gohara has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gohara speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.