Dr. Mona Gohara, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Gohara works at Advanced Dermcare in Danbury, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.