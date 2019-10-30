Overview of Dr. Mona Hardas, MD

Dr. Mona Hardas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Hardas works at LINCOLN MEDICAL in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.