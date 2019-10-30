Dr. Mona Hardas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Hardas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mona Hardas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Mona Hardas MD PC3353 Fleckenstein Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 720-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor who led my 2 pregnancies and delivered my 2 daughters . I was always well taken care by her and find myself lucky I found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati
- 1356456511
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hardas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardas has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hardas speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.