Dr. Mona Imam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Imam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Imam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Khartoum and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Imam works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Allergy & Immunology320 E 8th St Ste 140, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
-
2
Department of General Surgery803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Imam?
Dr. Imam is kind and compassionate. She has treated both my daughter and me for more than 10 years. Dr. Imam takes the time fully explain everything and answer all questions. She and her staff are very thorough and professional.
About Dr. Mona Imam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053351494
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Khartoum Tchg Hospital
- Faculty Med University Khartoum
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imam works at
Dr. Imam speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.
