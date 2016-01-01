Dr. Mona Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Iskander, MD
Overview of Dr. Mona Iskander, MD
Dr. Mona Iskander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Iskander works at
Dr. Iskander's Office Locations
-
1
Mona Y Iskander MD4477 W 118th St Ste 301, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 219-0647
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskander?
About Dr. Mona Iskander, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1679580880
Education & Certifications
- White Meml Med Center
- White Memorial Med Center
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- University Of Alexandria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander works at
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.