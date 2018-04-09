Dr. Mona Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Karim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Karim, MD
Dr. Mona Karim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Karim works at
Dr. Karim's Office Locations
-
1
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5329Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hackettstown Medical Center651 Willow Grove St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 441-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karim?
She really cares about her patients. Very friendly & extremely knowledgeable. Inspires confidence. Returns phone calls asap. Dr Karim and the support staff at Morristown Hospital radiation oncology are fabulous! Exactly what a patient needs at such a difficult time!
About Dr. Mona Karim, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1255386371
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karim accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.