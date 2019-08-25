Dr. Mona Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Kennedy, MD
Dr. Mona Kennedy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
1
Primecare Medical Associates1351 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000
2
Family Medicine685 White Plains Rd Fl 2, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (914) 787-4106
3
American Access Care of Westchester LLC15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 428-6000
4
Clara Medical Group PC Dba Forward1153 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 Directions (833) 334-6393
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform. Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Community Health Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent, caring doctor, who is now with a concierge medicine practice in Manhattan: 1153 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 Phone: (833) 334-6393
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1629364328
- Stamford Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Family Practice
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.