Dr. Mona Khoury, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mona Khoury, DPM
Dr. Mona Khoury, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Baldwin, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury's Office Locations
- 1 1685 Grand Ave, North Baldwin, NY 11510 Directions (516) 378-1280
Avenue U Footcare1407 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (516) 378-1280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very warm and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Mona Khoury, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more.
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.