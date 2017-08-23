Dr. Mona Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Lal, MD
Overview of Dr. Mona Lal, MD
Dr. Mona Lal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Lal works at
Dr. Lal's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12255 S 80th Ave Ste 202, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lal?
I guess that I am just lucky with her, I understand she is busy and show up early and have now issues. the one time she needed to cancel, I got plenty of notice.
About Dr. Mona Lal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588761142
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.