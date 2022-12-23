Dr. Mona Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Mehta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Neurology and Spine14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 322-5700
Mona Mehta9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 322-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
it was a great day when I met Dr. Mehta in the hospital. I really needed a neurologist. She really was insistent with getting a 2nd opinion for a specialist who was able to me. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I highly recommend her. I would not be here today without her and her cousin. My husband- She is very pleasant and to the point, very helpful, and would not be here today without her.
About Dr. Mona Mehta, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184917700
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.