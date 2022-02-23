See All Psychiatrists in Bridgeville, PA
Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (46)
Map Pin Small Bridgeville, PA
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD

Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mikhail works at Complete Rx Services Inc. in Bridgeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mikhail's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Rx Services Inc.
    1840 Mayview Rd Ste 103, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 222-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    About Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467416784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikhail works at Complete Rx Services Inc. in Bridgeville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mikhail’s profile.

    Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

