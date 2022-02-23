Overview of Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD

Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mikhail works at Complete Rx Services Inc. in Bridgeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.