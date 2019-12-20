Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mona Patel, MD
Dr. Mona Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Mona Aptel MD LLC466 Old Hook Rd Ste 30, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 599-9700Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Patel for years now and she has helped me through a lot of difficult times. She’s very patient and caring and has great insight into difficulties that I have faced and overcoming these obstacles. She is a great doctor!
About Dr. Mona Patel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740257880
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
