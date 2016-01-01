Dr. Pervil-Ulysse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Pervil-Ulysse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Pervil-Ulysse, MD
Dr. Mona Pervil-Ulysse, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Pervil-Ulysse's Office Locations
Suny Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1662Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bishop O.g. Walker Jr Health Care Center528 Prospect Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 613-6845Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Interfaith Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mona Pervil-Ulysse, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1144215559
Education & Certifications
- Brklyn Hosp Ctr
- Kings County Hospital Center
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr at Brooklyn
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pervil-Ulysse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervil-Ulysse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pervil-Ulysse has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pervil-Ulysse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pervil-Ulysse speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervil-Ulysse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervil-Ulysse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervil-Ulysse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervil-Ulysse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.