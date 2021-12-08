See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Mona Romezi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mona Romezi, MD

Dr. Mona Romezi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Romezi works at Katy Advanced Obgyn Pllc in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romezi's Office Locations

    Katy Advanced Obgyn Pllc
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 480, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 553-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 08, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Romezi because I had a very large fibroid on my uterus. She performed an abdominal hysterectomy and referred me to a surgeon who could also do my hernia surgery. She has been a blessing to me and my family, as she is knowledgeable about her field and makes you feel comfortable.
    Valerie Paulk — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. Mona Romezi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568773737
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Romezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romezi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romezi works at Katy Advanced Obgyn Pllc in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Romezi’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Romezi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romezi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romezi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romezi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

