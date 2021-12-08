Dr. Mona Romezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Romezi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mona Romezi, MD
Dr. Mona Romezi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Romezi's Office Locations
Katy Advanced Obgyn Pllc23920 Katy Fwy Ste 480, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 553-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Romezi because I had a very large fibroid on my uterus. She performed an abdominal hysterectomy and referred me to a surgeon who could also do my hernia surgery. She has been a blessing to me and my family, as she is knowledgeable about her field and makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Mona Romezi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1568773737
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romezi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romezi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romezi speaks Persian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Romezi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romezi.
