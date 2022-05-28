Overview

Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Sazgar works at Uci Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.