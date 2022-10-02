Overview of Dr. Mona Shah, MD

Dr. Mona Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They completed their residency with Mich State U/Schi|Michigan State University



Dr. Shah works at Prime Medical in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.