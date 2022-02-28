Dr. Mona Shahriari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahriari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Shahriari, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Shahriari, MD is a Dermatologist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Dr. Shahriari works at
Locations
1
Central Connecticut Dermatology30 Knotter Dr Ste 2, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 400-2000
2
Central Connecticut Dermatology1 Willowbrook Rd Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 322-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Central Connecticut Dermatology40 Dale Rd Ste 100, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 322-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and helpful with identifying my symptoms. Caring environment from all the staff
About Dr. Mona Shahriari, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790075752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahriari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahriari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahriari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahriari has seen patients for Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahriari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahriari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahriari.
