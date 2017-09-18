Dr. Mona Shay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Shay, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mona Shay, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital.
Clinical Gastroenterology Inc.3722 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 479-9000
Aultman Orrville Hospital832 S Main St, Orrville, OH 44667 Directions (330) 684-4737
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
I have been to Dr. Shay's office for two colonoscopy procedures, and one procedure of going down the throat. I found Dr. Shay and her staff to be top notch. I will definitely be returning to this office for my next procedure. I prefer women doctors, and I highly recommend Dr. Shay.
About Dr. Mona Shay, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437175346
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
