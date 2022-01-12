Dr. Mona Vashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Vashi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mona Vashi, MD
Dr. Mona Vashi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Vashi's Office Locations
Pulmonary Medicine-rush University Medical Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 54, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mona Vashi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1154681468
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Vashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vashi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
