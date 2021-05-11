Dr. Mona Walimbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walimbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Walimbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Walimbe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Martinsville, NJ.
Dr. Walimbe works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery - Martinsville1973 Washington Valley Rd Ste 2, Martinsville, NJ 08836 Directions (973) 971-5527
-
2
Diabetes & Endocrine Institute435 South St Ste 340A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4599
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walimbe?
Dr. Walimbe, is an incredible doctor because she listens and understands her patients . To have her in my corner after completing CABGx3, is a blessing! She got my back, from any complications, should they come up!
About Dr. Mona Walimbe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1275730871
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walimbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walimbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walimbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walimbe works at
Dr. Walimbe has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walimbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Walimbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walimbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walimbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walimbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.