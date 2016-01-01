Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Welch, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mona Welch, DPM
Dr. Mona Welch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Welch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Welch's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Foot & Ankle Inc.501 Village Green Pkwy Ste 19, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 795-4065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
About Dr. Mona Welch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861541963
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.