Dr. Monali Misra, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monali Misra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Misra works at Jeffrey H. Sherman MD Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey H. Sherman MD Inc.
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 540E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 999-5677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Just had my surgery and Dr. Misra made me feel comfortable from day I first met her to the day of surgery.
    Jesus — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monali Misra, MD
    About Dr. Monali Misra, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942530928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McMaster University
    Residency
    Internship
    • McMaster Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Saskatchewan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monali Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misra works at Jeffrey H. Sherman MD Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Misra’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

