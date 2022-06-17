Overview of Dr. Monali Patel, MD

Dr. Monali Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Monali Patel, M.D. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.