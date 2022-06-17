Dr. Monali Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monali Patel, MD
Dr. Monali Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Monali Patel, M.D.6645 Alvarado Rd # 415, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 810-1241
Ian Purcell MD Apc7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 200A, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 223-2173
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a 70 year old female. I was referred to Dr. Patel for chronic headaches. I have had headaches for years and my Primary has prescribed flexeril, Propranolol, Imitrex and Norco. Nothing helped. My first visit was with Emily (PA). I was very impressed, she was knowledgeable and pleasant. She came up with a plan and I left with samples and Hope. They took care of everything and when there was any problems with Insurance or the Pharmacy, they took care of it immediately. It has now been 3 months and I might have a minor headache once a month. That is down from 3-4 a week. I was so lucky to have found Dr. Patel and her staff.
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1326290339
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.