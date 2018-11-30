Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monee Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monee Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Orthopedic and Spine Hospital5420 West Loop S Ste 2400, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is very knowledgeable, tactful and nice. She listened to my concerns attentively and gave me the time required . I was very very happy with her. I was sad to see her leave US Dermatology Partners Bellaire and would have followed her, but I leave in the Loop.
About Dr. Monee Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1780021691
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
