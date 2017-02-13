See All Pediatricians in Suwanee, GA
Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS

Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Sahgal works at Creekview Pediatrics in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sahgal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Creekview Pediatrics
    3925 Johns Creek Ct Ste D, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 622-7742

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 13, 2017
    Prakash kamineni in Duluth, GA — Feb 13, 2017
    About Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1548357080
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Pediatrics
    Medical Education
    • Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahgal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahgal works at Creekview Pediatrics in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sahgal’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahgal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

