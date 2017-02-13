Overview of Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS

Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Sahgal works at Creekview Pediatrics in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.