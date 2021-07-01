Overview

Dr. Mones Takriti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Takriti works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.