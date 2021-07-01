Dr. Mones Takriti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takriti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mones Takriti, MD
Dr. Mones Takriti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Takriti works at
Digestive Disease Consultants PC44555 Woodward Ave Ste 304, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3878
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Takriti is the best! Been satisfied with his professional manner and wonderful personality for years. His support staff is outstanding as well. Can't speak highly enough of this gentleman.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861493348
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Takriti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takriti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takriti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takriti has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takriti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takriti speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Takriti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takriti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takriti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takriti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.