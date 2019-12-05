Dr. De Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria De Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria De Castro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Monetta De Castro4445 Oak Park Ln Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 922-0798
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. DeCastro is the best! She has seen my son since his birth (which she came to see him before we every left the hospital) and he will be 18 in April 2020. Not one issue or wrong diagnosis ever...I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maria De Castro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. De Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. De Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro.
