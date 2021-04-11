See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD

Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Medical School Of Saigon University.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Truong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1865 Alum Rock Ave Ste 7D, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 928-5650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Fever
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Fever
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?

    Apr 11, 2021
    I can not find enough words to describe my satisfaction with the treatment, the care and time that she gave me. Spent a lot of time to explain everything in even small details to us. Outstanding and competent Doc!. Great personality and knows how to explain things in a way you can understand. Competent, Caring, Compassionate, Fantastic, Dr Truong is excellent communicator. The best Dr. I have had. I feel that she truly care about your well being!. Super Doc!. K. Wang
    — Apr 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Truong to family and friends

    Dr. Truong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Truong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD.

    About Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164443768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pediatrics, University Of California at San Francisco (UCSF)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical School Of Saigon University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.