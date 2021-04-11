Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD
Overview of Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD
Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Medical School Of Saigon University.
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
- 1 1865 Alum Rock Ave Ste 7D, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 928-5650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can not find enough words to describe my satisfaction with the treatment, the care and time that she gave me. Spent a lot of time to explain everything in even small details to us. Outstanding and competent Doc!. Great personality and knows how to explain things in a way you can understand. Competent, Caring, Compassionate, Fantastic, Dr Truong is excellent communicator. The best Dr. I have had. I feel that she truly care about your well being!. Super Doc!. K. Wang
About Dr. Mong-Hoa Truong, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Vietnamese
- 1164443768
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics, University Of California at San Francisco (UCSF)
- Medical School Of Saigon University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.