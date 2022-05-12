See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD

Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Aszterbaum works at Irvine Surgical Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aszterbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Irvine Surgical Institute
    62 Corporate Park Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 559-1911
  2. 2
    Hoag Medical Foundations
    510 Superior Ave Ste 200B, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 559-1911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Memorialcare Saddleback Medical Center Laboratory
    24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 559-1911
  4. 4
    Irvine Office
    4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 559-1911
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689737942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

