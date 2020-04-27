See All Family Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Atkinson works at Cooper Primary Care at Cherry Hill, Cherry Hill, NJ in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Primary Care at Cherry Hill
Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2020
    Dr. Atkinson spends alot of time with me. She offers her medical expertise and advice. She makes me feel comfortable, no matter what the problem.
    — Apr 27, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD.

    About Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, French and Romanian
    • Female
    • 1447405972
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ At Capital Health System
    • University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson works at Cooper Primary Care at Cherry Hill, Cherry Hill, NJ in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Atkinson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.