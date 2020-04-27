Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monica Atkinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Cooper Primary Care at Cherry Hill1050 Kings Hwy N Ste 103, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson?
Dr. Atkinson spends alot of time with me. She offers her medical expertise and advice. She makes me feel comfortable, no matter what the problem.
- Family Medicine
- English, French and Romanian
- Female
- 1447405972
- UMDNJ At Capital Health System
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atkinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson speaks French and Romanian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.