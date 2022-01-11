Dr. Monica Bedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Bedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Bedi, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bedi works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Specialists LLC Dba3830 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 927-5178
-
2
Harvey S Mishner MD Pl.11505 Palmbrush Trl Ste 220, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 927-5178
-
3
Dermatology Associates Sarasota3501 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 752-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedi?
At 82 years of age I have seen and been seen by many Doctors. Some great in their field but a little short on commutations and follow up. But that’s ok, I got better and it was usually a one time thing. Dermatologist are a different breed. If, you blond, fair skinned and refused to use sunscreen you will spend every three months there which I used to do. I left Florida for Georgia. But I will tell you that every time I come back I see Dr Betti, you are greeted with a smile, a hug, and how are you doing? You are given top notch care and the staff definitely follows up. She does a lot of in house training and I am all for that because when these future people get out on their own hopefully they will follow Dr Bedi’s high standards. Needless to say I love Dr. Bedi, and I hope you have a chance to receive that special care I received for so many years. She is the best.
About Dr. Monica Bedi, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952330185
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedi works at
Dr. Bedi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
323 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.