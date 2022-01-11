See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Monica Bedi, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (323)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Bedi, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bedi works at Dermatology Associates Sarasota in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Specialists LLC Dba
    3830 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-5178
  2. 2
    Harvey S Mishner MD Pl.
    11505 Palmbrush Trl Ste 220, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-5178
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates Sarasota
    3501 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-0066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 323 ratings
    Patient Ratings (323)
    5 Star
    (279)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 11, 2022
    At 82 years of age I have seen and been seen by many Doctors. Some great in their field but a little short on commutations and follow up. But that’s ok, I got better and it was usually a one time thing. Dermatologist are a different breed. If, you blond, fair skinned and refused to use sunscreen you will spend every three months there which I used to do. I left Florida for Georgia. But I will tell you that every time I come back I see Dr Betti, you are greeted with a smile, a hug, and how are you doing? You are given top notch care and the staff definitely follows up. She does a lot of in house training and I am all for that because when these future people get out on their own hopefully they will follow Dr Bedi’s high standards. Needless to say I love Dr. Bedi, and I hope you have a chance to receive that special care I received for so many years. She is the best.
    About Dr. Monica Bedi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1952330185
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    • University of Florida
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Bedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    323 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

