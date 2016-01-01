Overview

Dr. Monica Borkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Borkar works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.