Dr. Chabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monica Chabra, DO
Overview of Dr. Monica Chabra, DO
Dr. Monica Chabra, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Chabra works at
Dr. Chabra's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Arthritis Center PA125 W Hague Rd Ste 180, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chabra?
About Dr. Monica Chabra, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598744583
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chabra works at
Dr. Chabra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.