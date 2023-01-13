Dr. Monica Companioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Companioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Companioni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Companioni, MD
Dr. Monica Companioni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Companioni works at
Dr. Companioni's Office Locations
FemLife HealthCare for Women17901 NW 5th St Ste 202, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-1994
Ana M Hernandez DO PA601 NW 179th Ave Ste 104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 233-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Again like i stated before I'm a women of color as well. There is no problems with this office, with Doctor or Staff prompt efficient and bedsides manors is impeccable my Doctor is compassionate and a great listener and their attention is like no other place. So don't know which doctor you are visiting but not Doctor Monica Companioni she's in a class of her own . THANK YOU Doctor and Staff for that great attention.
About Dr. Monica Companioni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083823447
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Companioni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Companioni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Companioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Companioni works at
Dr. Companioni has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Companioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Companioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Companioni.
